South Dakota reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, over 5,200 total recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Thursday, health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total up to 6,109.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 810 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As of June 18, officials say 5,221 of South Dakota's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 78 since June 17.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the state's death toll at 78.

State health officials say there are 93 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 585 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.