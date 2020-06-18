South Sioux City man charged with sexual assault of a child at Lake Yankton beach

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) -- A South Sioux City man has been charged with the sexual assault of a child at a South Dakota beach.

Cedar County, Nebraska Attorney Nicholas Matney says 59-year-old Guillermo Coronado Ortiz is accused of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim is 15 years old.

Cedar County law enforcement officials say on June 16 they responded to a call at about 6:20 p.m. from a witness who phoned concerns.

After investigating, authorities arrested Ortiz Tuesday evening at Gavin's Point Project Lake Yankton Swimming Beach.

The investigation is ongoing with Ortiz's bond set at $125,000.

The maximum possible penalty of first-degree sexual assault of a child is life imprisonment.