St. Luke’s College offering respiratory care program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Respiratory therapists have played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19. One part of the education that comes with that position, is ventilator training.

St. Luke's College offers a two-year Respiratory Care Program, and for the past 5 weeks, students have been learning all about ventilators.

"The state of Iowa is in the process of purchasing 500 ventilators to have stock-piled for the state," said Program Director Cindy Duncan.

"Since we're such a specialized career in medicine, we have a whole semester dedicated to ventilator studies," said Student Brooke Venema.

And as with most specialized careers this one calls for rigorous training, which in turn requires students with a great passion for the field.

Students like Brooke Venema, who says a job shadow changed the course of her medical career.

"I just love the lungs! I have loved every aspect of this field, especially ventilators, I find them very cool," said Venema.

In between showing details on her ventilator training, Venema shared what this program has meant to her.

"It means the world. I get to learn hands on, how to do this stuff. By being able to touch and feel the ventilators in the classroom setting, then I know the ventilators well and treat my patients that much better," said Venema.

After Venema completes the two-year program, she says she'll be looking forward to really making a difference in patients' lives.