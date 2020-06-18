Test Iowa site to open in Spirit Lake, IA

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Dickinson County, Iowa.

Health officials believe an influx of visitors to the Iowa Great Lakes has increased community spread in the county.

So, Lakes Regional Healthcare, and Dickinson County Emergency Management, have worked together to open a drive-through "Test Iowa" clinic in Spirit Lake.

The clinic will open at noon on Monday, June 22. It'll be open from 7:00 am until 5:00 p.m. every weekday beginning Tuesday, June 23.

Any Iowa resident will be able to receive a COVID-19 test for free, regardless of symptoms or potential exposure to the virus.

To get a test, go to testiowa.com and complete the online assessment. You'll get an email from Test Iowa that includes a bar code.

Print the bar code, or take a screenshot of it, and take it to the drive-through Test Iowa clinic in Spirit Lake, which is located at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds just west of the Expo Building and behind the show barns.

Officials say test results will be emailed to you within 48 to 72 hours.