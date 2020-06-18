Woodbury County confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 113 new tests on Thursday, local health officials confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the county up to 42.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,035 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 18, the SDHD has confirmed 2,546 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 101 since June 17.

The SDHD says there have been 255 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 204 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.