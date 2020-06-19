Cooler temperatures with more chances for storms this weekend

Some of us picked up some much needed rainfall from yesterday's storms with several reports of one to two inches of rainfall.



Sioux City and several others were less fortunate, only picking up a little over a tenth of an inch.



Today looks dry with some peeks of sunshine and cooler temperatures as we top out near 80 degrees.



Winds will also be lighter, out of the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



A few sprinkles are not out of the question during the day but better chances for rain arrive overnight with scattered thunderstorms developing.



These are not expected to become strong and will just bring another chance for some needed rainfall.



Those storms carry into our Saturday with the better chances early on in the day.



We may manage a dry afternoon before a few more scattered thunderstorms develop in the evening and overnight.



Sunday looks dry early on but more scattered thunderstorms look to develop in the afternoon.



Some of those storms could become strong; it is a good idea to be weather aware for the PM hours on Father's Day.



A few hit or miss thundershowers look possible again Monday and Tuesday.



Temperatures look to sit steady in the low to mid 80s through next week.