Dakota City, Nebraska to reopen City Hall and public library

DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) - The Dakota City City Council said it will reopen City Hall and the public library starting July 1st.

Both facilities had been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Allen, the Dakota City City Administrator, said while the city hall building has been closed, they have conducted business using other means. Once the building reopens, they still encourage the community to use those alternate avenues if possible.

When the buildings reopen, new safety measures will be implemented.

"We're not progressing as rapidly as other counties in the state, due to the pandemic here in the region," said Allen. "So we've got to take things a little bit slower, just to make sure that everyone is able to stay safe."

Allen said once open, the library will have new temporary hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. while City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.