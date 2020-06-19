Dakota County confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another five COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 1,751.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported no additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The county has had 33 virus-related deaths thus far.

As of June 19, Dakota County has had 1,751 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The latest positive cases were confirmed after 50 test results came back from the lab.

Officials say there have been 5,178 tests performed in the county with 3,427 of them reported as negative.