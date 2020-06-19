Iowa reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Another three COVID-19 deaths were reported for Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 680.

There were 392 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday morning, which brings the state's total number of cases to 25,127. For recoveries, 257 more recoveries were reported for a total of 15,674.

In Iowa, more than 245,278 people have been tested for COVID-19.