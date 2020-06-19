Local photographer uses talent to showcase what Juneteenth means this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- People honor and celebrate Juneteenth in many different ways. To Britton Hacke, it's showcasing his photo series.

Headshots of people of different ages, race, size, but there's something far more unique to the images.

Each person has a piece of duct tape across their mouth with a short message written on each.

"The tape idea came from - I saw it on a local rapper, actually do one, a shot, a couple weeks a go. A guy named Feddy Fred. And I just loved it, I thought it was a cool idea," said Hacke.

From there, when Hacke would head out to capture pictures during local protests, he came prepared.

"I would just bring the tape, ask for volunteers, and let them write whatever message they wanted to on it," said Hacke.

Hacke said displaying all the messages together, provides deeper meaning.

"To me, it represents giving a voice to the voiceless. So many people feel like they don't have a say in things, or that nobody hears them. So I guess that was the point for me," said Hacke.

And that's the message he hopes this series spreads on this holiday and all other days.

"Sometimes we don't stop to just listen. It doesn't matter how I feel about something or how you feel about something, if this person feels a certain way, their voices and feelings are valid," said Hacke.

This photo series was a part of The Conservatory of Music's kick-off to a weekly event called Coffee and Conversations.