Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 17,591, officials report 4 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Friday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,591 total positive cases and 244 virus-related deaths.

As of June 19, officials say out of the 152,040 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 134,263 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 11,312 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 551 since Thursday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,200 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Officials say there are 1,674 hospital beds, 367 ICU beds and 612 ventilators available in Nebraska.