Over 200 golfers support Dordt University athletics

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Small college athletic departments can't rely on big TV contracts to fund their programs. Schools like Dordt University rely on ticket sales and contributions from donors. The pandemic has eliminated some of those revenue streams, but where there's a will, there's a way.

Dordt held their annual golf tournament and fundraiser in Sioux Center. The event at The Ridge Club drew over 200 golfers. The first players teed off this morning at 7:00 am, with action continuing through the afternoon.

For the Dordt Athletic Department, it's a way to stay connected with their biggest supporters.

"Just had a lot of great community support for this event," said Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma. "When we put this together back in March we were obviously unsure of what the day would entail but Defender Nation rallied around Dordt once again and just great to have so many people out here. This even is really Dordt Universities first local external event since the pandemic began. So in many ways this is very therapeutic. It also really gives us momentum as we look toward the fall."

Dordt offers 18 different sports for men and women.