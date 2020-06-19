 Skip to Content

RAGBRAI hosting ‘The Great Iowa Fall Ride’ in October

10:04 am Iowa News, Top Stories

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is hosting a two and a half-day event in October.

According to the group's Facebook page, the new ride, called the "Great Iowa Fall Ride," will take place from October 2 to October 4.

Organizers say more details about the two and a half-day event will be released on July 25, the last day of RAGBRAI's virtual ride

RAGBRAI had previously canceled its annual ride due to concerns with COVID-19.

Dean Welte

