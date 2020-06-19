Rain chances to return for part of the day Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a pleasant day across Siouxland with highs a bit below average for many and lower humidity levels.

Changes will start to move back in with chances of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and into day day on Saturday.

The best rain chances Saturday will be during the first half of the day and that is going to hold down our highs into the 70s.

After just a slight chance of a couple of thunderstorms Saturday night, chances will increase again by Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Some of these storms could become strong to severe as Sunday’s highs will be warmer in the low to mid 80s for Father’s Day.

Monday will also give us a chance of more thunderstorms with highs a bit cooler down to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday is looking drier overall with just a slight chance of some pop-up thundershowers and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday is also looking mostly dry with another very small chance of an isolated shower with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday looks to stay partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will look to bring in some thunderstorm chances with highs in the mid 80s.