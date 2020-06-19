SCPD partners with mental health professionals to provide resources and follow up support

SIOUX CITY (KTV) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order encouraging police departments to include mental health professionals.

One mental health group in Sioux City says the teamwork helps officers when they're in a situation outside of their element.

"It's not uncommon for officers to arrive at calls with individuals who are maybe experiencing suicidal thoughts," said Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

In November of 2019, the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux Rivers Assessment Regional Health & Disability Center teamed up to serve those who could benefit from the help of mental health services.

In response to the Safe Policing for Safe Communities Executive Order signed by the president, Wednesday, the two organizations are emphasizing the importance of their partnership in Siouxland.

"In 2019 we responded to 2,800 check welfares," said Dutler.

The Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, or M-CAT, is a team composed of ten mental health professionals that can respond with law enforcement when an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis.

M-CAT can then determine what the individual's needs are -- and ensure they're provided with the necessary resources and follow-up support.

Program Director Nicolle Eaton says 75 percent of their calls are from the police department.

"That gives a huge indication of how much success and value that they see in our team and being able to help them," said Nicolle Eaton, Executive Director of Sioux Rivers Assessment Regional Health & Disability Center.

Before M-CAT, officers said their only option was to take them to a hospital emergency room.

Now, in the short 6 months of their partnership, they have seen a 74% diversion rate from emergency rooms.

"Which is huge in saving our doctors and our nurses time and it's also very positive to see that the individuals that are experiencing these problems are actually getting to the places that they need to go for the help that they need for their mental issues," said Dutler.

Eaton said their goal is to break the cycle in which these individuals are continuously in without knowing what to do or how to get help.

"If we can interrupt that by having more consistent care and someone who is directly linked to them that is the whole goal," said Eaton.

The M-CAT team said it's important law enforcement doesn't have to put the pieces together when it comes to mental health issues. So that's why they're available to assist the Sioux City Police Department 24 hours a day.