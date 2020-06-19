Sioux City Fire Rescue shares safe grilling practices ahead of Father’s Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's Father's Day weekend, and there's nothing like some outdoor grilling to celebrate. Sioux City Fire Rescue is sharing some safe grilling practices, to avoid accidents.

Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph says most importantly -- propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors.

Grills should be placed at least ten feet away from your home, deck railings, and out from underneath branches.

Keep children and pets three feet away from the grill area. Never leave your grill unattended.

If you're using a gas grill, make sure the lid is open before lighting it.

Aesoph says even dirty grills can cause a fire.

"The hose will burn through that's feeding from the tank, If that ever happens to you, just get back. If it's 10 feet from the house, it's not going to hurt anything. Let it run itself out of propane, and give us a call so we are on our way," said Mark Aesoph, Fire Marshall Sioux City Police Department.

Aesoph added, when disposing of coals, make sure they have completely cooled off.