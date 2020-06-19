Sioux City Organizations remember Juneteenth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - June 19th, also known as Juneteenth marks a very important day in our nation's history.

Juneteenth is a day celebrated in memory of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation…ending slavery in the United States.



This year is the 155th Anniversary.



While Juneteenth is typically celebrated at Cook Park, due to COVID-19 Concerns this years' event had to be canceled, however, an event was held at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.



The Conservatory of Music hosted what is marked as their first Coffee and Conversation to help celebrate the day featuring several people telling their stories.



One of the speakers, Monique Scarlett, says Juneteenth is as relevant as ever because she says they're still fighting for their rights.

"It's important to talk about it today because we have to protect our rights, we have to make sure we're not enslaved mentally any longer, that we have freedom of speech, freedom of the amendments, so we have to exercise those rights, it's important to protect our rights, simple as the right to vote," said Monique Scarlett, Founder of Unity In The Community.

Sioux City's NAACP Chapter President Ike Rayford says it's important to pass on the history of Juneteenth to future generations.

"We never want to forget that, we always want to remember it, and we want to celebrate that and honor that, because it was truly a time of freedom for us, because we weren't free prior to that and so we never want to forget, as they say never forget,"said Ike Rayford, President of NAACP Sioux City.

Both Rayford and Scarlett say that Juneteenth is meant to be a day of celebration and joy-- because they say that's how the slaves felt finding out they were free.