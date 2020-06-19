Siouxland family buys bar amidst COVID-19 pandemic

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- With years of bar and restaurant experience between them, one family decided to come together to buy a bar of their own.

"Just great being able to do this with your family. It means everything to me," said Shelly Kunkel, co-owner of Connor's Lounge.

Twins Karlee Ohrt and Kylee Massmann, and their mother Shelly Kunkle, came together as a family and bought Connor's Lounge in Remsen, Iowa, back in March.

The family says, with the pandemic hitting just shortly after, it gave them time to remodel the town's favorite bar without having to close.

"We were able to really spend a lot of time getting everything done with not having any other obligations because everything was canceled," said Karlee Ohrt, co-owner.

They say while many people don't like change, they are excited about the community's support.

"The first day that we opened, my sister and I were sitting at the end of the bar. Just watching people walk through the door. And it stopped them in their tracks which is a good feeling," said Kylee Massmann, co-owner.

Ohrt says they had a lot of help along the way.

"It's been a long process in a short amount of time. From start to finish, it's been all day, all night. A lot of hardships, a lot of things that we've encountered that we didn't see walking through the bar. But we took it in stride. I mean there were days where we were like how are we going to keep going? But we go and we went. And we finished. And it was one of the most rewarding things the day we opened the door," said Ohrt.

The twins mother says it's been an amazing experience.

"It's kind of a full circle. Donna and Carol Connors started this back in 1978. I worked with them for 8 to ten years. And now I'm back. So, it's like a full circle. It's been better than I could ever hoped," said Kunkel.

The family says they're thankful for all the support they've received throughout the process.

The family adds, the bar had just been finished when the governor allowed businesses to re-open.

You can check out the bar's Facebook page by clicking here.