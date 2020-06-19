Some in Siouxland pick up needed rainfall Thursday
A cold front brought a round of thunderstorms through the Midwest on Thursday, helping to put a bit of a dent in the rainfall deficit in some areas.
Areas of southeastern Nebraska saw rainfall totals in the 4 to 7 inch range with a report of 8.45 inches coming in near Beatrice!
Thankfully, Siouxland did not pick up that much rain at one time though several towns ended up in the 1 to 3 inch range.
Here are the rainfall reports that have come in from Thursday's rain:
Missouri Valley, IA: 3.64"
Near Modale, IA: 3.62"
Lester, IA: 3.32"
Mondamin, IA: 2.75"
Logan, IA: 2.67"
Rock Rapids, IA: 2.67"
Aurelia, IA: 2.60"
Pisgah, IA: 2.47"
Ringsted, IA: 2.35"
Lake Park, IA: 2.30"
Tekamah, NE: 2.27"
Graettinger, IA: 2.25"
Arnolds Park, IA: 2.00"
Ruthven, IA: 1.94"
Little Sioux, IA: 1.80"
Emmetsburg, IA: 1.71"
Pocahontas, IA: 1.40"
Hartley, IA: 1.38"
Storm Lake, IA: 1.33"
Spirit Lake, IA: 1.30"
Alta, IA: 1.22"
Fostoria, IA: 1.17"
Alcester, SD: 1.12"
Spencer, IA: 1.10"
Estherville, IA: 1.07"
Sioux Center, IA: 1.04"
Royal, IA: 1.00"
Orange City, IA: 0.90"
Sheldon, IA: 0.83"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.13"
KTIV: 0.06"