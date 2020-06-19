Some in Siouxland pick up needed rainfall Thursday

A cold front brought a round of thunderstorms through the Midwest on Thursday, helping to put a bit of a dent in the rainfall deficit in some areas.



Areas of southeastern Nebraska saw rainfall totals in the 4 to 7 inch range with a report of 8.45 inches coming in near Beatrice!



Thankfully, Siouxland did not pick up that much rain at one time though several towns ended up in the 1 to 3 inch range.



Here are the rainfall reports that have come in from Thursday's rain:

Missouri Valley, IA: 3.64"

Near Modale, IA: 3.62"

Lester, IA: 3.32"

Mondamin, IA: 2.75"

Logan, IA: 2.67"

Rock Rapids, IA: 2.67"

Aurelia, IA: 2.60"

Pisgah, IA: 2.47"

Ringsted, IA: 2.35"

Lake Park, IA: 2.30"

Tekamah, NE: 2.27"

Graettinger, IA: 2.25"

Arnolds Park, IA: 2.00"

Ruthven, IA: 1.94"

Little Sioux, IA: 1.80"

Emmetsburg, IA: 1.71"



Pocahontas, IA: 1.40"

Hartley, IA: 1.38"

Storm Lake, IA: 1.33"

Spirit Lake, IA: 1.30"

Alta, IA: 1.22"

Fostoria, IA: 1.17"

Alcester, SD: 1.12"

Spencer, IA: 1.10"

Estherville, IA: 1.07"

Sioux Center, IA: 1.04"

Royal, IA: 1.00"

Orange City, IA: 0.90"

Sheldon, IA: 0.83"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.13"

KTIV: 0.06"