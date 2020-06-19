South Dakota proclamation celebrates Juneteenth Day, but not a holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Day in the state to mark the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The proclamation does not carry the weight of making the day a state-recognized holiday as it is in most other states.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says only an act of the Legislature can do that. Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba, of Sioux Falls, plans to propose legislation in the 2021 session to add Juneteenth to the list of state-recognized holidays.

Nesiba says that at this particular time, it's important for South Dakotans to understand the nation's history, of which emancipation is "a powerful part."