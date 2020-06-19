South Dakota reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Friday, health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, bringing the statewide death toll up to 81.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday. This brings South Dakota's total number of positive COVID-19 cases up 6,158.

State health officials say 5,276 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 55 since Thursday. Officials say there are 801 active cases of the virus currently in South Dakota.

As of June 19, there are 95 South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 589 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.