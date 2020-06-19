South Sioux City awarded grant to construct wastewater treatment facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- South Sioux City, Nebraska has been awarded a $12.2 million grant to construct a new wastewater treatment facility.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, said the new wastewater treatment facility will accelerate economic growth and prevent future flooding for local businesses in the area.

The new plant will be located near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, which is the northern portion of South Sioux City.

Officials expect the plant to create nearly 60 jobs and encourage around 160 million dollars in private investment, as well as benefit public utility customers.

"That should be of great importance to the ratepayers in South Sioux City, in keeping our costs down for our community. As well as it provides relief for the overextended Sioux City sewer plant. This will give them some additional capacity at their facility. "said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City City Administrator.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the grant will be a big benefit for South Sioux City infrastructure.