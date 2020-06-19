Woodbury County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2,561 total recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 134 new tests on Friday, local health officials confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths in the county. Thus far, there have been 42 virus-related deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,049 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 19, the SDHD has confirmed 2,561 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 15 since June 18.

The SDHD says there have been 256 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 206 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.