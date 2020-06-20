Area restaurant prepares for large Father’s Day crowds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Businesses all over Siouxland were prepping for Father's Day celebrations on Saturday.

Many restaurants are preparing for large crowds of families wanting to honor their dads.

Sneaky's Chicken in Sioux City can be very busy on any given day, but Sunday, owners say they predict they'll serve far more customers than usual.

Not only do they plan to have all employees on staff for the day, but officials say they almost double some of their inventory for the weekend.

Owners say they typically go through several thousand pieces of chicken over the course of the weekend.

With so many other restaurants to choose from, owners say they are thankful for the increase in new and returning customers they serve on Father's Day.

"I always tell everyone, Mother's Day is the biggest day every year for restaurants. Father's Day used to be the worst day because the wives and mothers cooked, but that's not the case anymore. Father's Day is now our second busiest day of the year. So it's great, we've got a full staff, everybody knows there are certain weekends you don't get off and this will be one of them," said Owner Dave Ferris.

This weekend, the restaurant will also bring in their catering truck to add extra storage and food prep areas.