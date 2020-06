DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported for Iowa Saturday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 682.

There were 369 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, which brings the state's total number of cases to 25,496. For recoveries, 267 more recoveries were reported for a total of 15,941.

In Iowa, more than 250,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.