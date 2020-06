LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,707 total positive cases and 244 virus-related deaths.

As of June 20, officials say out of the 154,423 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 136,534 came back negative.

Officials say there are 1,674 hospital beds, 367 ICU beds and 612 ventilators available in Nebraska.