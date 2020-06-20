Severe weather chances this evening, into tonight and Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a pleasant day of weather around Siouxland, but tonight thunderstorm chances return.

There is a chance for most of Siouxland to get severe weather, with Holt County in a slight risk and the rest of us in a marginal risk.

Wind and hail are the main risks.

These severe storms will start out west in the evening hours and continue moving east.

Those storms look to arrive in central Siouxland around 10 pm.

They weaken as they move east, but could continue to into the late night hours.

The low tonight will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will have more thunderstorm chances.

Once again the majority of Siouxland could get some severe weather.

Most of the region is in a slight risk.

The storms look to start in the afternoon and could last into the night.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Monday also has a chance of thunderstorms, and a possibility of some severe weather.

The storms could last through the night.

Monday’s high will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will have calmer weather, with a mostly sunny sky and a high in the low 80s.

Thursday will also be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 80s.

Thursday night returns thunderstorm chances.

Those chances continue into Friday.

Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy.