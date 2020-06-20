Sioux City brewery offers “Donuts for Dads”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While some establishments are simply preparing for tomorrow, one Sioux City bar offered a celebration a day early.

Jackson Street Brewing has offered Donuts for Dads all day Saturday.

The brewery created a stout that they say pairs well with a chocolate coconut donut.

Jitters collaborated with owners of Jackson Street Brewery to supply the donuts.

Owners say they wanted to do this to thank all the special Dads out there with the treat and enjoy the holiday weekend.

"We made a rum and bourbon barrel-aged stout with coconut, vanilla, and chocolate, which already is decadent and over the top, and we threw in Jitters donuts to make it even more over the top, just to celebrate Dad. Dad likes to indulge once in a while, and why not," said Owner Dave Winslow.

The promotion is going on now through 10 p.m. Saturday night.