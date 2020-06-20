Sioux City Farmer’s Market continues to add more vendors to market

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With restrictions slowly being lifted the Sioux City Farmer's Market is continuing to grow for its 2020 season.

"They're happy to see me back," said Ricarda Stark, craft vendor.

While the Sioux City farmer's market has been open with safety measures in place, craft vendors are now coming back to the market.

One craft vendor says she's been anxiously waiting to return.

"I had been waiting for like six weeks to get back. I'd been bugging Becky and Rodger. I'm glad to be back. I'm hoping some of the other crafters get down here. You know, we try to make a little bit of money during the summertime. I'm happy to be back," said Ricarda Stark, craft vendor.

Leaders with the farmer's market say they still ask market go-ers to wear masks and do their best to social distance.

Becky Barnes, Market Manager says adds despite the pandemic, vendors are doing well.

Things have been going really well. We've got a lot of awesome feedback from the vendors and the patrons. Our vendors are reporting that they are up from last year, their sales are up. And the patrons are really thankful that we're here and that we're open. And so, we're getting really good feedback," said Barnes.

She says vendors rely on the market being open.

"It all comes down to, you know a lot of our, actually all of our vendors here are small business owners. This is just another outlet for them to come down and sell their product," said Barnes.

Vendors say they're happy to be here and thankful for their loyal customers. To check out the Market's different vendors, click here.