Siouxland couple celebrates wedding quarantine style

WATERBURY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Siouxland couple had to cut their wedding guest list.

But family and friends who weren't able to attend rallied up for a special suprise for the bride and groom.

Sam and Hank Schumer stood outside of their home in Waterbury, Nebraska as friends and family paraded down the road.

The couple originally imagined celebrating their wedding with 250 people. But COVID-19 forced them to cut that number to just 30.

The bride says everyone coming together for the parade is so special to her -- and something she will always remember.

"It was really emotional because I thought the only view of our wedding that they were getting was on Facebook live so I'm really happy that they are here," said Sam Schumer.

The couple says they didn't have the wedding they planned, but they are happy to finally be married.