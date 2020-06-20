South Dakota reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Friday, health officials confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total positive cases up to 809.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials confirmed 5,335 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 59 since Friday. Officials say there are 801 active cases of the virus currently in South Dakota.

As of June 20, there are 91 South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 598 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.