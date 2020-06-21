Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX…NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH…SOUTHEASTERN CLAY

AND NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES…

At 303 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Grove

State Park, or 13 miles northeast of Vermillion, moving northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Akron around 315 PM CDT.

Alcester around 320 PM CDT.

Hawarden around 335 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Chatsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Sioux Falls.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…70MPH