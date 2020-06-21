Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN LYON…WESTERN OSCEOLA…NORTHEASTERN SIOUX…

NORTHWESTERN O’BRIEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES…

At 416 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from George to near Matlock to near Sheldon, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 359 pm CDT tree damage was

reported 1 mile south southwest of Hull.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Little Rock and Ashton around 425 PM CDT.

Sanborn around 430 PM CDT.

Sibley around 435 PM CDT.

Melvin around 440 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Sioux Falls.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH