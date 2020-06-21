Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN OSCEOLA…NORTH CENTRAL O’BRIEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES

COUNTIES…

At 432 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Sibley to 6 miles southwest of Ocheyedan to

Melvin, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.At 416 pm CDT a 62 mph wind gust

was reported at Sheldon.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

western Osceola, north central O’Brien and south central Nobles

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Sioux Falls.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH