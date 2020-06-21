Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Obrien County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA…DICKINSON…NORTHERN CLAY…NORTHEASTERN

O’BRIEN…SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN NOBLES COUNTIES…

At 439 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Worthington to Harris to 9 miles northeast of Hartley,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Emergency management. At 437 pm CDT a 60 mph wind was

reported near 3 east northeast of May City.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Lake Park around 445 PM CDT.

Fostoria around 450 PM CDT.

Milford, Wahpeton and West Okoboji around 455 PM CDT.

Arnolds Park, Okoboji and Orleans around 500 PM CDT.

Spirit Lake and Terril around 505 PM CDT.

Lakefield around 510 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Bigelow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Sioux Falls.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH