Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT

FOR CENTRAL WOODBURY COUNTY…

At 642 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Moville, or 16 miles southeast of Sioux City, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Anthon around 715 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bronson

and Oto.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH