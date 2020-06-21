Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Woodbury County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT
FOR CENTRAL WOODBURY COUNTY…
At 642 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Moville, or 16 miles southeast of Sioux City, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Anthon around 715 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bronson
and Oto.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH