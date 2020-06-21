Severe weather chances all across Siouxland through the afternoon and into the evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a majority of Siouxland until 10 PM

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Union, Clay (SD), Dixon, Dakota, Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, O’Brien, and Clay (IA) County until 10 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of the morning brought some thunderstorms into central regions of Siouxland.

The rest of the morning had some scattered thunderstorms, but as we moved into the afternoon more thunderstorms returned.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued through central regions of Siouxland in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

We will continue to see thunderstorms across the region through the afternoon and into our evening.

All of Siouxland has a chance of getting severe weather form these storm systems.

We will likely see strong winds and hail as the main hazards, but there is potential of a possible tornado.

It is a very important day to make sure you have access to knowing when warnings are issued.

Keep checking in with Storm Team 4 as well.

By the nighttime hours, around 11 PM, the storms look to move out of the region and the night will be calmer.

The low will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will return thunderstorm chances, but as of now we do not expect them to be severe.

The high will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 80s.

Thursday will have a high in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but Thursday night thunderstorm chances return.