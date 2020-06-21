Siouxland father welcomes new additions one day before Father’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Dads all over Siouxland celebrated their day on Sunday, but some got to experience a double celebration on Father's Day as they also welcomed a new addition to their family.

One Sioux City man got to do just that after his wife gave birth just yesterday.

John Tiahrt was already a father to four, ages two and three.

But on Saturday, he got to celebrate being a father to two more little ones.

"We were lucky enough to have twins yesterday. We have a baby girl and a baby boy, and their names are Brynn and Evan," said Tiahrt.

Brynn and Evan were born at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, their parents are getting ready to take their bundles of joy home for a double celebration of life and fatherhood.

"I don't think there's a greater gift, to be honest, on Father's Day. And for it to be twins is just awesome," said Tiahrt.

Tiahrt says being a dad now and always, has been the most rewarding experience.

"If anybody is on the fence or aspiring to be a father, just do it. Kids are the greatest addition to a family and everything becomes better with them. They make you laugh everyday, and all the holidays, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, you get to re-experience and do something special with those little ones," said Tiahrt.

To add to the special day for Tiahrt and his family, one of the twins, Brynn, is the parents first girl.