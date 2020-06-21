Woodbury County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2582 total recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 79 new tests on Saturday, local health officials confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths in the county. Thus far, there have been 42 virus-related deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,061 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 20, the SDHD has confirmed 2,582 of the county's positive cases have recovered.

The SDHD says there have been 256 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 209 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.