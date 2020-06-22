3 injured in crash that leaves fireworks exploding inside trailer

FREMONT, Neb. (KTIV) -- Three people were injured Saturday after a crash led to fireworks inside a vehicle's trailer.

The Nebraska State Patrol says at 11 a.m., troopers received a report of a crash involving a semi-tractor/truck trailer and an SUV in Dodge County. Troopers say the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F, about 15 miles north of Fremont, Nebraska.

The NSP says when troopers arrived on scene the semi, which was hauling fireworks, was fully engulfed in flames with fireworks inside the trailer actively exploding.

Authorities say witnesses had been able to get those involved in crash out of the vehicles.

The two occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital in Fremont for treatment. The driver was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional treatment.

The driver of the semi was treated on scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.