Health officials say positive COVID-19 cases in Siouxland continue to stay low

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in certain areas, local health experts say they are seeing the number of positive cases continue to go down in Siouxland.

But COVID-19 is still very much a threat to the community. Even though the World Health Organization has reported large COVID-19 numbers for the country as a whole, Siouxland is seeing the opposite.

Local health officials say there are many factors that could change that. Factors such as traveling.

"We recognize that just a plane ride away, travel, the mobility of our society, there's potential that it could be back in our community and that's what we need to guard against," said Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme.

One factor health officials say really helps Siouxland is area size and location.

"In New York, they use a lot with their subways and community public transportation. We're smaller, as far as a community goes. But I think a lot of people do more of their own transportation so that they're not spending that concentrated time together. That's just a pattern behavior that's existed," said Grieme.

Health officials say regardless of numbers right now, a large number of tests will continue to be distributed every day in Siouxland.

"A continuous level of testing in a community is healthy and beneficial because without the test results we can't monitor exactly where we're at as a community and a county," said Grieme.

Health officials say they are continuing to encourage people who think they might have COVID-19 to go get tested. They say it's crucial for those individuals to reach out to their primary care provider if they have one, or reach out to the Siouxland District Health Department.