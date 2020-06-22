Hope Center food pantry in need of donations for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- For a little more than five months, the Hope Center food pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church has been open for Siouxlanders in need.

Before the pandemic, around 200 to 260 people would come into the center and shop for groceries. But they quickly saw a rise in people needing help, serving around 300 people a week through a drive-through pantry.

That increase took a hit on their supply. The shelves that once sat full of items, now are empty.

"But, now that we're gearing back up to reopen our building and the pantry back to normal, hopefully by the end of the summer, we need to restock our selves back to all of the things we offer with canned meat, condiments, hygiene products, bread, all of that," said Megan Likness, Hope Center Director.

So they need your help.

Starting next Tuesday, June 30th, and running through July, the Hope Center will begin collecting donations.

Those include things most needed like toilet paper, paper towels, body wash, condiments, and cereal.

"For a lot of those families that was really important to them before the pandemic hit to be able to choose the items that their family most needed, and we are excited to offer that again, rather than just our drive through services," said Likness. "We know that has been very helpful during the pandemic, but we want to be able to bring that kind of personal aspect back.

Anyone can drop off donations throughout the week at Sunnybrook Community Church.

The Hope Center food pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For a full list of items they need, click here.