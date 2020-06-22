Iowa passes 26,000 COVID-19 cases, 16,000 recoveries, one more death reported

(KTIV) -- One additional death was reported for Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 686.

There were 183 new, confirmed cases reported Monday which brings the state's total number of cases to 26,048. There were also 83 more recoveries reported for a total of 16,101.

There were six patients hospitalized in Iowa in the last 24 hours from 10 a.m. Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations is 169. Of those hospitalizations, 51 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, more than 259,002 people have been tested for COVID-19.