Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 17,957, officials report 5 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday.

This brings Nebraska to 17,957 total positive cases and 249 virus-related deaths.

As of June 22, officials say out of the 158,827 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 140,685 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 11,776 of the state's positive cases have recovered.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,284 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.