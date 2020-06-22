Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday

Scattered thunderstorms over the weekend brought some of Siouxland some much needed rainfall but, once again, some areas that could have used the rain missed out.



We will try again today with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through the day but especially in the afternoon.



The strongest storms may have a strong wind gusts or some hail with them.



The storms should hold our temperatures to the upper 70s today.



Any storms that do develop will end in the evening hours with partly cloudy skies overnight.



Tuesday brings us partly cloudy and breezy conditions with highs near 80 degrees.



There will be a small chance of an afternoon shower as well.



Things start warming up after that with mid 80s Wednesday and a return to the upper 80s Thursday.



We look dry those days before storm chances return Thursday night into Friday.



Temperatures hold near 90 degrees through the weekend with the pattern looking to remain unsettled, including storm chances Sunday into Monday.