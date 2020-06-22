Sioux City City Hall reopens with precautions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many businesses and facilities are continuing to reopen across Siouxland.

The Sioux City city hall building has been closed for almost three months but is now reopening to the public. The building was closed to visitors back in March. Now that they've reopened to the public some precautions are being put into place.

But whether you're there to pay a bill or speak with city officials, you'll notice a few changes.

First, they're encouraging you to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Next, as you enter the building you'll see a large sign saying that if you do feel sick, please stay home. You'll see that in English and Spanish as well.

Then as you enter the building, you'll see barriers directing you to the different services you need to go. You'll also see yellow arrows on the floor directing you to those services.

Yellow X's are also on the floor marking six feet of social distancing. And you'll also see Plexiglass between the workers and you. That's for your protection and theirs as well.

Then, you'll be directed to either a payment service or to customer service for any other questions you might have.

These are all new things you'll see when coming into city hall in trying to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus as we continue to open as a community.

City officials ask to be patient with them as they continue to learn to work with the precautions.

Every city is reopening its buildings a little differently. So be sure to call ahead before you go.