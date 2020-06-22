South Dakota reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 29 new cases of the coronavirus, boosting the total number of positive tests to 6,326.

The update released Sunday showed that the number of active cases declined from 827 to 808. The number of hospitalizations fell by one, to 88, and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 81.

Officials say 5,437 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls, has reported 3,534 cases, followed by Beadle County at 494, Pennington County at 462, Brown County at 326 and Lincoln County at 323.