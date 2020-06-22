Storms in western Siouxland to move out Monday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of scattered thunderstorms in the area with northeast Nebraska mainly being affected by this round of weather.

These storms should be moving out of the KTIV viewing area shortly after 6 pm with conditions then quieting down for the rest of the night.

Tuesday should mostly be drier with just a slight chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A warming trend will then get going with Wednesday's highs getting into the mid 80s and highs topping out near 90 by Thursday with mostly dry conditions expected both days.

We could see some thunderstorm chances return on Thursday night and Friday with Friday's highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly dry at this point with highs in the upper 80s both days.

Monday then brings back a chance of thunderstorms with highs near 90.