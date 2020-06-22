The Arena and Showtime Hoopers host “Rise Together” basketball camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Arena Sports Academy and Showtime Hoopers hosted a free basketball camp. The goal of the camp was to come together and create an uplifting message to the community.

The Rise Together camp was open to Boys and girls, grades two through eight. Showtime Hoopers founder and Sioux City West boys basketball coach Coco Cofield led the kids in basketball drills. Former West Lyon and Iowa Hawkeye football player, Brandon Snyder, and community leader Fitzgerald Grant were guest speakers. Cofield says the camp is a great opportunity to show unity and strength throughout the community, especially the youth.

"It's for the community, for the youth," said Cofield. "It's all about the youth. We're having fun. See how loud it is in the gym. They're having fun, they're getting better. It's all just trying to come together on one accord. Just want to get everybody to come together as a community."

"We're trying to just bring people together under one roof and have a cool conversation," said Snyder. "The same conversation that's going around the world and that's loving people. We're just trying to love people and create an opportunity."