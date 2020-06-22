Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

The administration says the purpose of the ban is to free up jobs in an economy reeling from the coronavirus.

A senior official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity estimated the restrictions will free up to 525,000 jobs for Americans.

The ban, while temporary, would amount to a major restructuring of legal immigration if made permanent.